UPDATE – Services for Lois Miller have been announced. The full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.
Lois Lillian Miller, 80, of Shell Lake passed away peacefully at Aspen Acres Assisted Living Center in Hayward on November 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Lois was born to Hjalmer and Clara Nordby on June 4, 1940, in Downing.
An informal committal service will be held on July 12 at 1 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery committal chapel.
