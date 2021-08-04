Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland

CUMBERLAND– Local author and retired veterinarian Dave Mills will be at the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library in person and on Zoom on August 12 at 6:30 p.m. His life as a veterinarian has provided him with enough professional challenges, colorful characters, and funny predicaments to write a book. “Cow Tales: Memories of a Rural Animal Doctor” is a funny and touching look at life in northern Wisconsin.

Limited in-person seating, and tickets required. Masks are encouraged or attend virtually on Zoom. To register: 715.822.2767 or cupl@cumberlandpl.org.

