CUMBERLAND– Local author and retired veterinarian Dave Mills will be at the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library in person and on Zoom on August 12 at 6:30 p.m. His life as a veterinarian has provided him with enough professional challenges, colorful characters, and funny predicaments to write a book. “Cow Tales: Memories of a Rural Animal Doctor” is a funny and touching look at life in northern Wisconsin.
Limited in-person seating, and tickets required. Masks are encouraged or attend virtually on Zoom. To register: 715.822.2767 or cupl@cumberlandpl.org.
