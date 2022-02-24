MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is honoring 62 Wisconsin State Patrol employees for their lifesaving efforts and extraordinary public service.
Two officers from Spooner are part of the recognition: Trooper Christopher Saraniecki was given the Lifesaving Award, and Trooper Zachary Mulholland received the Lifesaving Effort Award.
Some of the awards recognize officers who saved lives or put themselves in physical danger. Others acknowledge accomplishments that have made Wisconsin’s public services more efficient and effective to meet WisDOT’s goal of highway safety.
“The State Patrol embodies the highest standards of professionalism and service,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Those employees who’ve gone above and beyond to patrol our state’s highways, develop safety initiatives and streamline services are indispensable.”
Every year, award recipients are nominated by their peers who appreciate their dedication to the division’s values. Sworn officers and civilian employees are honored across all sections of the division of State Patrol.
Thompson was joined by State Patrol Supt. Anthony Burrell and Gov. Tony Evers during a virtual award ceremony Thursday evening, Feb. 17, to recognize the award recipients on Facebook.
