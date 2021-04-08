WASHBURN COUNTY– The Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association hosted its 68th annual Conservation Conference virtually in March. The youth conservation speeches are always the highlight of the conference and usually kick off the conference. This year, was the first virtual competition.
For the second year in a row, Joseph Jarrell competed in the contest. The Northwood Charter School student’s speech, titled “Healthy Forest, Healthy You,” earned him a first place in the Junior Division. His speech
The first-place winning speech was viewed by more than 400 conservation professionals and guests from across the state. Speeches had to address a relevant soil and water conservation issue, with emphasis on the impact of the issue in their locality or in Wisconsin
“This is a great accomplishment for students to achieve at a young age,” the Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department said. “They are the ones that we need to keep awareness of natural resources moving forward into the future! Congrats, Joseph!”
