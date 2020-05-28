As people resume activities and travel for the summer, the Washburn County Health Department wants to remind the public of steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Limit your travel. We know everyone has been feeling cooped up the last several weeks but, when possible, limit travel to essential purposes. Visit our local parks, trails, and waters instead of traveling hours outside of the community. Not sure where to start? Visit the Washburn County Tourism Association’s website for information on how to Explore Local: https://www.washburncounty.org/
Continue social distancing measures. With more people out and about in our community, it’s important to practice social distancing as much as possible. When in public, stay six (6) feet away from other people if able to. Other measures include: not shaking hands with others, cancelling or postponing large meetings and events, avoiding large group gatherings or activities, and staying home as much as possible.
Wear a cloth face covering or mask when in public. We all want to keep our community safe and our businesses thriving. Wearing a cloth face covering or mask when in public helps to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets by acting as a physical barrier between your nose/mouth and the air. COVID-19 can be spread through respiratory droplets by people who have no symptoms of the disease. Wearing a cloth mask or covering does not reduce your immune system’s function, increase carbon dioxide to a level that would be noticeable by the wearer, or eliminate the need to continue practicing social distancing and hand hygiene.
Get tested if you develop symptoms or think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Testing is available to all Washburn County residents through their primary care provider or for those without a primary care provider through a partnership between Essentia Health and Spooner Health. Individuals experiencing symptoms will be screened and given directions for where to go to be tested. If you are not experiencing symptoms but believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, talk to your primary care provider or call the Health Department at 715-635-4400. To set up an appointment for testing call:
Northlakes Community Clinic – Minong: 715-466-2201
Indianhead Medical Center & Shell Lake Clinic: 715-468-2711
Spooner Health & Essentia Health – Spooner: 833-494-0836 or visit https://www.essentiahealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-screening/
You must have orders from a medical provider to be tested. Do not show up at a clinic asking to be tested without calling prior to your arrival.
By working together and taking these necessary precautions, the Washburn County community can stay safe and healthy as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact the Health Department at 715-635-4400 or email us at health@co.washburn.wi.us with questions. Visit https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak for up-to-date information, links to resources, and Health Department Advisories related to COVID-19.
