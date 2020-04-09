Local nurse answers New York’s call for help

“Help New York,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a Monday, March 30, press briefing. “We’re the ones who are hit right now.”
Cuomo was begging nurses and doctors to heed his call as his state, and in particular New York City, struggles as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, April 6, New York had 130,689 confirmed cases, including 72,181 in New York City, and over 4,000 deaths statewide.
“In this battle, the troops are our healthcare professionals,” Cuomo said. “We need relief. We need relief for nurses working 12-hour shifts. We need relief for doctors. Help us now, and we will return the favor.”
One Hayward woman moved by Cuomo’s call was Buffy Riley, a registered nurse and former nursing professor who works at Cumberland Health Care.
“When you hear people pleading for help, you just can’t walk away if you have any ability to help,” she said. “They need the help. I know a lot of people would do it if they could. I know a lot of people have little kids at home and other obligations that they can’t put on hold.”
Riley said Cumberland Health Care, like many local medical facilities, has rescheduled many elective services in anticipation of responding to COVID-19. As a result, its patient census is temporarily low and nurses were offered furloughs until they are needed.
She arrived in New York City on Thursday, April 2, and is staying at a hotel near Central Park.
By the end of Friday, 500 others from around the country had heeded the call.
On Saturday and Sunday, all 500 were put through orientation, and by the end of Monday Riley was assigned to a hospital in Brooklyn and seeing patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) who are on ventilators, struggling with COVID-19.
“I think just about everyone in my ICU has COVID,” she said. “In my hospital alone, there are at least three ICUs, and in my ICU there are 10 patients. And the 10 patients are on vents (ventilators). They all have COVID. There is one who might not have it. Her test is still pending.”
Riley is working a 12-hour shift for 21 days straight. Her day starts at 5 a.m. with a pickup by a shuttle bus at the hotel. Work starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The shuttle picks her up at the hospital and stops at neighboring hospitals along the way to her hotel by the time she returns between 8-8:30 p.m.
“It’s run very much like the military,” she said. “There is one guy who greets us at the bus at 5 a.m. and has us stand in a straight line. It’s 5 a.m. and we are tired, and it is like, now you have to be in a straight line and why? But we do it.”
Many of Riley’s Facebook friends are calling her a hero and admiring her for helping a city hit hard by pandemic, but she said the real heroes are the New York nurses who have been working overtime shifts for weeks before she got there.
“It is really difficult for them,” she said, “and yet today (April 6) we got to our unit, and actually got to do some hands-on care, and they made it a point to come by this morning and welcome us. That is a big deal.”
Riley said she always wondered if she would be brave enough to step forward when it involved some risk to her safety.
“I’ve asked myself, would I be willing to do that?” she said. “I don’t see this as being brave as much as lending a hand to people who really need it.”
At the start of orientation, Riley was introduced to the reality of the personal protection equipment (PPE) shortage facing the nation. She was given a bag with one N95 mask, one face shield, one gown, one shoe cover and one hair cover and told that would have to last her five days.
The normal PPE protocol, she said, is for a nurse to remove all the PPE after leaving a patient’s room and then don new PPE before meeting the next patient.
“The PPE situation makes me a little nervous,” she said. “We have to cover our N95 mask with a surgical mask that also has to last five days.”
It’s been 20 years since Riley worked in an ICU. She’s had to learn how to operate the newer equipment.
“The machines are little more high tech than they were before,” she said, “but the principals are the same — breathing or not breathing, what’s causing the breathing difficulty, and how do we get more air in and more CO2 out.”
She added, “A lot of this stuff is stuff you don’t forget, but there is also so much you have to be aware of, like how do you interpret numbers you see on machines? Overall, if I can look at a patient and look at some of the arterial blood gases, I can make a determination on what needs to be done.”
Riley is impressed with how the hospital has placed IV units and equipment just outside the patient’s door so they are not kept awake by nurses changing IV bags or beeping equipment.
But she said this is one of the hardest things she has done in her life. She knows the longer people are on a ventilator the lower their chances are of survival, but her experience also tells her people can overcome some of the most difficult medical challenges.
“I can do what I am humanely-gifted to do, but after a while you have to have faith, and I’m having faith that most of these people get better,” she said.
Riley admits she had not been not “huge” on praying, but the COVID-19 pandemic has even changed that.
“I’ve been asking for prayers because I don’t know what else we’ve got at this point,” she said. “Turns out I pray more than I thought I would.”
