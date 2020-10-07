Washburn County healthcare organizations say they are prepared to deal with the surging number of COVID-19 cases but urge people to take steps to help reduce its spread.
In a joint statement they said:
County-wide healthcare organizations like Spooner Health, Indianhead Medical Center, Essentia Health – Spooner Clinic, Northlakes Community Clinic in Minong, and Washburn County Public Health are recently seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations. We have all been working hard since March to prepare for this surge and will continue to provide high-quality and safe care for our patients and communities.
It is not just Washburn County. Across Wisconsin, the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations have been rising. To help meet the challenge of slowing the spread of COVID-19, we must work together as a community to take steps that are proven to reduce transmission. By wearing a mask in public places, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding high-risk situations and staying home when you are sick, we can all make a big impact on the health of Washburn County.
Additionally, it is more important now than ever to get your flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all people six months and older get flu vaccinations to protect themselves and others from getting the flu. Call your primary care provider today to schedule your flu shot.
Now is not the time to become complacent. Together we can turn these rising numbers around and protect ourselves, families, friends and community.
