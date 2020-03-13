The Washburn County Public Health Department has issued the following local update on COVID-19:
> As of March 13, 2020, there are no confirmed cases in Washburn County.
> At this time, if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) you WILL NOT be tested for it, regardless of travel history.
> If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have traveled to a location with ongoing community spread and have symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath), you should call your primary care provider before scheduling an appointment or visiting a clinic. DO NOT show up to a clinic or ER without calling the facility prior to your arrival to minimize the possible spread of disease.
> For updates, please visit https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/
> If you are unsure about your recent travel and subsequent need for testing or isolation, please call the Health Department at 715.635.4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.