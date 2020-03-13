Welcome to Washburn County Public Health

The Washburn County Public Health Department has issued the following local update on COVID-19:

> As of March 13, 2020, there are no confirmed cases in Washburn County.

> At this time, if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) you WILL NOT be tested for it, regardless of travel history.

> If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have traveled to a location with ongoing community spread and have symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath), you should call your primary care provider before scheduling an appointment or visiting a clinic. DO NOT show up to a clinic or ER without calling the facility prior to your arrival to minimize the possible spread of disease.

> For updates, please visit https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/

> If you are unsure about your recent travel and subsequent need for testing or isolation, please call the Health Department at 715.635.4400.

