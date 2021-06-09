The Washburn County GOP chapter will hold an important meeting of all members to elect a new chairperson on Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. at the Springbrook VFW, N8593 Cty. Hwy. M, Springbrook.

Quesions: Vice Chairperson Joanne Schilling, 715.651.4875 or washburngop@gmail.com.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments