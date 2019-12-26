While the holidays, ideally, can be a time of great joy, life’s circumstances can also make it a time of depression and heartache.
Earlier this year a new mental health crisis line, 888.860.0373, was put in place in Washburn County.
“If you or a person known to you is experiencing a mental crisis within Washburn County and in need of assistance, please use the new mental health crisis number established specifically for Washburn County and discard all previous mental health crisis phone numbers,” the Washburn County Health and Human Services Department said.
The number should be used for “immediate mental health crisis needs including people experiencing suicidal ideation, thoughts of self-harm, or other mental health emergencies,” the department said.
Callers will be connected with a mental health professional familiar with resources in Washburn County or with someone who can assist in navigating through the mental health crisis.
