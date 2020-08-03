SPOONER– Janet Krokson of Spooner, former editor/publisher of the Spooner Advocate, has released a work of fiction, published by BookLocker.
In “Murder in Hakkas Falls,” Krokson takes local police, along with an FBI agent and a group of ladies from Hakkas Falls who have been friends for 80 years, on a race to find a serial killer.
Cryptic notes left at the scene of each murder link the cases together but also create a diversion that complicates law enforcement’s efforts to identify a suspect.
An unlikely killer with a revengeful motivation finally emerges in the thrilling, suspenseful chase.
Krokson, who served as Advocate publisher for 26 years, retired earlier this year and has been writing fiction since leaving the newspaper.
“Murder in Hakkas Falls” is available at Northwind Book & Fiber in Spooner and also on Amazon and other bookseller sites.
