Playing for the first time as a full orchestra since March 2020, the Red Cedar Symphony will perform a varied program of music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
A mask requirement and no intermission won’t dampen the musical joy as musicians perform works ranging from nostalgic (“Sound of Music” medley) to impish (Mendelsohn’s “Scherzo” from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”) to happy and jazzy (“An American in Paris”) and more.
Tickets are $15 at the door, with those aged 21 and under admitted free. For more information, visit www.redcedarsymphony.org.
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the RCS draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, New Auburn, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Foster.
