Regional artists interested in drawing, painting, or sculpting from life are invited to an organizational meeting to discuss forming a Live Model Artist Group at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Shell Lake Arts Center. Refreshments will be served.
“The community of creativity in our region is flourishing!” organizers said. “Visitors often comment on how much art is produced in the Northland. Unfortunately, one vital component of artistic skill development is missing.
“Most metro areas have opportunities for artists to hone their skills by working with live models, whether they are drawing, painting or sculpting. Here in rural Northwest Wisconsin the choices to date have been: 1) Hire your own model at significant cost; 2) talk a family member into posing for you; or 3) use a mirror,” they said.
A few local artist friends have been discussing a fourth possibility. With enough interest the costs associated with studio rental and model fees could be shared. The additional networking benefits would extend beyond skill development to include increased confidence, exchange of information, artistic career support, and fun.
The Shell Lake Arts Center has donated class space for the meeting and potentially could become home for the people who agree to formalize the relationship.
For more info on the meeting or the vision of an Artist Group: Patti Fox (clay artist), 715.520.0232 (call or text) or pmfox@centurytel.net.
