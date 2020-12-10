Deer hides

Deer hides were being turned in at the Mobile Station in Trego this week. Mike and Melissa Murley of the Spooner-Trego Lions Club collected the deer hides.

 BOB WANEK

The Spooner-Trego and Shell Lake Lions Clubs are still hoping that successful hunters will donate their deer hides.

Donated hides will help provide funds to allow various disabled people to enjoy a week at a free summer camp.

At camp, they will enjoy fun activities with supervision by caring individuals, with good meals, in clean and comfortable housing.

The project by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation has been an ongoing project for many years.

Collecting boxes in the Shell Lake area are at Shell Lake Marine, Rummel’s Tap (Cty. Hwy. B), and Cenex Stations in Shell Lake and Barronett.

In the Spooner area, collecting boxes are located at O’ Reilly Auto Parts, Mobil Station-Trego, Schmitz’s Economart parking lot, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Elsewhere, the VFW in Springbrook and Walker Lumber in Minong also will participate.

Squirrel tails for the fishing bait industry are also appreciated.

While the price of hides is down a bit this year, the Lions Clubs still feel it is worth the effort to help support the summer camp for disabled people, said organizers.

