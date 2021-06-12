MILWAUKEE– Jack Link of Jack Link’s Protein Snacks is one of the four exceptional Wisconsin business leaders who will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame on June 23 in Milwaukee. The original induction date had been set for April 29.
The Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors individuals whose business innovations, effective management, and civic involvement have made a difference in companies and communities.
The laureates are also recognized for the high standards they set as role models for Wisconsin’s young people and as innovative business leaders who have positively shaped Wisconsin’s business climate.
In addition to inducting the four accomplished business leaders, several other awards will be presented at the ceremony: the Distinguished Executive Award to Jim Popp of Johnson Financial Group; the Peak Performer Award to Patricia Contreras of Rockwell Automation; and the 2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Jonah Larson of Jonah’s Hands.
Ceremony
The outdoor induction event will be held at 4 p.m. on the campus of the JA Kohl’s Education Center, 11111 West Liberty Dr., Milwaukee.
