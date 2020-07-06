Spooner High graduates will get their chance to walk across a stage of sorts on Thursday, July 16, but the event will be limited to family and will not be open to the public.
Each senior can have only two immediate family members at the ceremony, which will be held in the gym, but the event will be live streamed on the district's website and Facebook page, with the recording archived for future viewing.
“In an attempt to prioritize the health and safety of our staff, students, and families we will adhere to recommendations and guidance from local and state departments with guidelines that must be followed,” Principal Dennis Scherz said in an announcement to the seniors and their families.
Families that do not agree with the guidelines, feel unsafe, do not feel they can comply, or are part of a vulnerable population can view the ceremony via live stream, he said.
The guidelines include social distancing, face coverings being “recommended and strongly encouraged,” hand sanitizer stations, self-monitoring of temperature, graduates arriving in cap and gowns, and graduates leaving after receiving their diploma.
Families are asked not to gather in the commons or on the school grounds, but to go directly to and from the gymnasium.
A hired professional photographer will take photos that will be available to the public for free through an electronic link after the event. A photo will be taken of each graduate after they receive their diploma, and family members will not be allowed to leave their seats to take photos.
“Please keep in mind that Spooner Area School District is doing our best under the circumstances,” Scherz said. “We are happy to provide this option as an alternative to a virtual ceremony. We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation as we celebrate our 2020 graduates.”
