SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Public Library is excited to host a virtual Badger Talk by University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor David Lovelace on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 3:30pm. The program will be presented live on the library’s Facebook page.
Prof. Lovelace will present "Wild and Wooly in Wisconsin," which explores how the broader ecology of large mammals has changed over the last 35,000 years. Participants will travel back in time and explore changes in the landscape, climate, and the charismatic megafauna of Wisconsin.
Lovelace is a vertebrate paleontologist specializing in Triassic-aged rocks of the Rocky Mountain West (252-201 million years ago). He joined the University of Wisconsin Geology Museum team as a research scientist after completing his PhD at UW-Madison’s Department of Geoscience in 2012.
He combines the study of ancient bones, trackways, and soils to build a picture of what ecosystems looked like 230 million years ago — when the first mammals, turtles, crocodiles, lizards, dinosaurs, and birds evolved. Since becoming a member of the museum team, Lovelace had made several exciting discoveries, including the oldest known turtle tracks in the world, two mass-death-assemblages of Late Triassic amphibians, and the oldest dinosaur tracks in Wyoming.
Badger Talks reflects the university’s tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the university to citizens of the state. Over 200 Badger Talks are hosted around the state each year, featuring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines. Talk topics range from cutting edge discoveries to happiness in the workplace and everything in between. Professional, community, and civic organizations, as well as schools, are invited to request a UW–Madison speaker.
For more information about Badger Talks or to find a speaker for an event: 608.262.3880 or badgertalks@uwmad.wisc.edu.
The Shell Lake Public Library has been a part of the Shell Lake for over 100 years. Its mission is to engage, enlighten, and educate everyone through programming, books and movies, and helpful resources. To learn more: shelllakelibrary.org.
The event will take place on the Shell Lake Public Library Facebook page and is free and open to the public. For more information: 715.468.2074.
