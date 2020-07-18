SPOONER– Spooner Memorial Library is adding a new service for the community called “Just a Chat,” an opportunity for people to phone the library just to talk as a counter to social isolation during the pandemic.
“Perhaps you don’t have nearby family or access to friends and you would just like to hear a friendly voice,” the library said. “Maybe you don’t use computers to keep in touch. Whatever the reason, you can reach out to us either by calling the Spooner Library at 715.635.2792 or email Kerry at spoonerlibrarypls@gmail.com. We will ask you for your name and phone number so one of our librarians can return your call. You may request a specific date, then look forward to a chat.”
Operations
The library is back to its regular hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Saturday and Sunday, but the dropbox is open 24/7 for returns.
Monday and Tuesday are for curbside pickup only, and on Wednesday through Friday, the public can go into the library to browse, check out, or use computers. Visits and pickups can be scheduled by calling 715.635.2792 or visiting spoonerlibrary.org.
Anyone entering the building must wear a mask (some are available at the library) and sanitize their hands as they enter.
