People sometimes think that public libraries offer only books, but there is so much more. We do have magazines and audiobooks as well as books and DVDs, but we also offer an abundance of other services.
Do you have a label to print? Did your home printer decide to take a vacation? Does an important document need to be faxed NOW? The library can help with faxing, printing and scanning.
Monday-Wednesday 8-8 patrons can come in (masked) to do those chores. Thursday 8-8, Friday 8-4 or Saturday 8-noon patrons can email print jobs to spoonerlibrarypatrons@gmail.com to be faxed, scanned or copied for curbside pickup. If patrons only have the physical item. they can call ahead and we can pick it up to copy/scan/fax.
Are you homeschooling this fall? We can help you locate resources (books/kits) for your curriculum. Our Merlin library consortium includes 28 libraries, so with your library card you can access a lot of resources. You may now put up to 20 items at one time on hold. If member libraries don’t have what you need, Interlibrary loan (ILL) has restarted, so you may request items from Wisconsin libraries by filling out an easy form on our website.
Teachers, do you need book ideas for read-alouds or books about certain subjects? We are happy to create book bundles for you.
Do you need unemployment help? Our Director can help you navigate the Wisconsin unemployment website, file weekly claims or new claims. Call the library and request to speak to the Director about unemployment.
Are you struggling with staying positive? We can help you find uplifting, inspiring reads or movies. If you just want to hear a friendly voice, “Just a Chat” is a new service to connect you for a conversation with a staff member.
For our youngest patrons (and their parents) Zoom Story Hour begins again on Wednesday, September 2- December 30 from 10-11 a.m. Please register on our website or phone 715-635-2792 so we have enough craft kits made.
Take advantage of these free resources! We’re here to help.
