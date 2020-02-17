SHELL LAKE– The following events will be held at Shell Lake Public Library.
> Antsy Pants Story Time: Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Books, songs, dancing, games and dramatic play for preschoolers.
> LFRC Story Time: Fridays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Stories, crafts, and snacks geared to preschool-age children, but all are welcome. Presented by Lakeland Family Resource Center.
> Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6 p.m. at Lake View Bar and Grill, Shell Lake. Join the group to discuss “The Elephant Whisperer” by Lawrence Anthony, and meet other passionate readers. Enjoy a drink or a meal if you like. Books are available at the Shell Lake Public Library.
> Kids’ Club – A Heart for the Arts: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to noon.Explore the fine arts through games, activities, and crafts!
> Outside the Lego Box: Monday, Feb. 24, 4 to 5 p.m. Lego challenges and free build for ages 5 and older.
More info
Events are free unless otherwise mentioned. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.
For more information about these or any other library programs: shelllakelibrary.org, 715.468.2074, Facebook or Instagram!
