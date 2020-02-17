Shell Lake Public Library mosaic

SHELL LAKE– The following events will be held at Shell Lake Public Library.

> Antsy Pants Story Time: Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Books, songs, dancing, games and dramatic play for preschoolers.

> LFRC Story Time: Fridays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Stories, crafts, and snacks geared to preschool-age children, but all are welcome. Presented by Lakeland Family Resource Center.

> Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6 p.m. at Lake View Bar and Grill, Shell Lake. Join the group to discuss “The Elephant Whisperer” by Lawrence Anthony, and meet other passionate readers. Enjoy a drink or a meal if you like. Books are available at the Shell Lake Public Library.

> Kids’ Club – A Heart for the Arts: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to noon.Explore the fine arts through games, activities, and crafts!

> Outside the Lego Box: Monday, Feb. 24, 4 to 5 p.m. Lego challenges and free build for ages 5 and older.

Events are free unless otherwise mentioned. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.

For more information about these or any other library programs: shelllakelibrary.org, 715.468.2074, Facebook or Instagram!

