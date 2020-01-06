SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake Public Library will host these programs during January.
Antsy Pants Story Time
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
January’s Theme: Classic Winter Books. (January 2, “Winter Days in the Big Woods”; January 9, “Frosty the Snowman”; January 16, “The Snowy Day”; January 23, “The Mitten”; January 30, “Bear Snores On”). Books, songs, dancing, games, and dramatic play for preschoolers.
LFRC Story Time
Fridays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Stories, crafts, and snacks geared to preschool age children, but all are welcome. Presented by Lakeland Family Resource Center.
Maker Monday
Monday, Jan. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
A fun evening of making a cute wooden tray during a free program open to adults. Pre-registration is required by calling or stopping by the library to sign up.
Outside the Lego Box
Monday, Jan. 20, 4 to 5 p.m.
Kick-off of a brand new program. Lego challenges and free build for ages 5 and older.
Book Club
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., at Lake View Bar and Grill, Shell Lake
Readers welcome to join the group to discuss “Room” by Emma Donoghue and meet other passionate readers and enjoy a drink or a meal if desired. Books are available at the Shell Lake Public Library.
Kids’ Club: A Pioneer Adventure
Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to noon
Take a step back in time and come to the library for games, activities, and crafts based in the 1800s. Potato sack races, butter making, writing with berry ink, making a yarn doll, and more!
Early School Release Hangout
Thursday, Jan. 30, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Students can ride the bus to the library after early release and make brush bots and have fun with the library robots, Wii U games, cards and board games, computer access with library card and parent’s permission, and snacks. For ages 10 and older, under 10 are welcome with a caregiver present.
More information
Events are free unless otherwise mentioned. Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.
For more information about these or other library programs: shelllakelibrary.org, 715.468.2074, Facebook and Instagram.
