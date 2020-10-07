Spooner Memorial Library is again expanding library access. With colder weather coming, it’s important to safely offer more opportunity to be in the building.
As of Monday, Oct. 5, we will be open for in-person visits Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The limit of patrons will be 16 at one time, not counting up to four people using computers.
Four public computers will be available to use Monday through Saturday for 30 minutes each, and must be scheduled. Staff will let computer users in on Fridays and Saturdays as they are curbside only days. Computers will be sanitized between uses.
We have also dedicated one computer for voter information.
Curbside will be available each day by phone call. Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon are curbside only. One change, due to snow potential, is that all curbside materials will be on a table at the main entrance. With an increase in walk-in visits, the library no longer requires scheduled visits to check items out. Masks are required for patrons over 2 years old.
There are some other changes as well. There will be small, spaced out tables near the DVD section for virtual schooling, remote work, and for reading the newspaper or magazines, available with sign-up. Each table can seat one or two people.
One restroom will be available for patron use.
The traffic flow will change; the front entrance will have one side for entry, the other for exit.
Materials will still be returned to the drop box to be quarantined for four days. Masks are required for in-person visits. Safety is our prime consideration If there should be a surge in COVID-19 cases, this plan may be revised and a plan is in place to go back to curbside only at that point.
Check out our beautiful new addition to the front lawn. A gazebo has been added in honor of Sandy Mackie, a long time library supporter, book enthusiast, and community supporter. A ceremony will be at a later date after benches are installed. The gazebo has been utilized already for outdoor meetings and virtual schooling.
Big outdoor book sale coming soon! Our book room is so full of donated and weeded books that we will have an outdoor book sale October 5-10 during library hours. In addition to the usual offerings, we have a large number of children’s books. We’re asking for free will donations rather than fixed amounts. All proceeds from the sale will be used for care packages for Community First Washburn County.
We are not accepting book donations at this time.
Outdoor programs will be acceptable with a limit of 10 attendees, spaced at least 6 feet apart and masked.
To schedule a computer, table, or curbside visit spoonerlibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.