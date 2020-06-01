Subject to approval by Washburn County Public Health, Spooner Memorial Library will kick off an adapted Summer Reading Program, “Book an Adventure," on Saturday, June 20. In place of the usual sign-up in the library, there will be two stations for contact free sign-up outside from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library will not be open. In case of bad weather the sign-up will take place on June 27.
There are three categories for participation: ages 0-11, 12-17 and 18-up for the adult program. The program will run until September 19. During sign-up, children will be given a paperback book courtesy of Coalition and Alliance for Protection and Washburn County AODA. Teens and adults will be given small notebooks.
Instead of the usual booklets for younger children and paper “title tickets” for teens and adults, progress will be tracked through an online program called “Beanstack." Participants will enter their book titles with the program. Those who do not have computer access will be able to call the library at 715.635.2792 and a librarian will enter your titles for you. As we get closer to the date, watch for more information.
Teens and adults will have weekly drawings for prizes. In normal times, these weekly prizes would be donated by extremely supportive and generous local businesses. In an effort to support those that have always supported us, we are going to purchase these prizes this year. Younger readers will earn badges as they go along, and at the end of the program those who finished will pick up a goodie bag at the September 19 “Farewell to Summer “ event.
Reopening
In other news, we are working on a plan to reopen the library. The Library Board met on the 26th of May to finalize plans to open the building while maintaining a safe environment for the community. The library's reopening will be slow and in stages. Stay tuned for details!
Remember, we are still offering curbside pickup service. Staff is available 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and you may choose books only from the Spooner collection. There is no delivery service from other libraries as yet. See our website spoonerlibrary.org for details and to find the links to order books and schedule a pickup time or call the library at 715.635.2792, and we will be happy to help you.
