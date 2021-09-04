September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Spooner Memorial Library and Shell Lake Library join the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
When you get a library card from any of the 29 libraries within the Northern Waters Library Network (NWLN), which Spooner Memorial Library and Shell Lake Public Library are included in, you’ll have the ability to check out items from all of the 29 libraries.
Another benefit is you may access popular free resources such as Badgerlink where you can access magazine and newspaper articles and so much more; Ancestry Library Edition and hundreds of Gale Courses.
Public libraries also host educational, creative and fun activities and events.
The libraries within NWLN would like to offer an incentive for you to sign up for a free library card and for library card holders to participate in an activity we have planned during the month of September.
You have up to five different ways to enter a drawing for a Visa gift card: 1) become a new patron, 2) refer a new patron, 3) tell us your story on why your library is important, 4) take part in a Trivia Night on Zoom (link to register: forms.gle/KCv63s9S8PaYYr7x7), 5) and/or take part in an on-line scavenger hunt to introduce you to our new card catalog.
Each activity will have its own separate drawing for a gift card. You can access more information about your chances by visiting nwls.wislib.org/.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education.
At the Spooner and Shell Lake libraries, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including story time, author visits, science programs, ukulele, LEGO Club, and more.
Spooner Memorial Library and Shell Lake Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit spoonerlibrary.org or shelllakelibrary.org.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Spooner Memorial Library is located at 421 High Street in Spooner. Shell Lake Public Library is located at 501 1st Street in Shell Lake.
