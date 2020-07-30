SPOONER– The Spooner librarians will be on the loose in Spooner on August 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. In a twist on the scavenger hunt theme, the challenge is to follow the clues on the library website on Beanstack (the summer reading application) to find all 12 librarians. Watch for their neon green shirts with the library logo. Submit the locations where they are found on Beanstack for a chance to win fun prizes.
In case of rain, the event will be held on August 8.
•••
SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Public Library will present a community scavenger hunt called “Mythical Scavenger Hunt.” Fun for all ages, families are encouraged to do the hunt together.
The hunt will run from 10 a.m. on July 31 through 5 p.m. on August 7.
Clues and maps are by the front door of the library for setting off on a mythical adventure through Shell Lake. Completed sheets can be taken to the library Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect a prize.
