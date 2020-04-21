SPOONER – Lakeland Family Resource Center will host a virtual family fun night of bingo on Thursday, April 23.
"With social distancing and stay at home orders it is hard to stay connected with people," LFRC said. "Lakeland would like to bring some fun into your home. Join us for a fun evening of playing virtual bingo together with other families."
There are three ways to obtain bingo cards ahead of time:
> Play on a phone or tablet – keep hitting the New Card button until you find one you like. https://mfbc.us/m/qokpc
> Print actual boards – there are 30 options to choose from. https://myfreebingocards.com/numbers/1-75/30-free-cards
> If you do not want to play on your phone but also cannot print, you can follow the directions for #2 and then draw your bingo card out on a piece of paper.
Once the cards are ready to go, click on this link to join the party on Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m.: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/999244062
A few extra minutes should be allowed if Zoom has to be downloaded onto a device first.
"We can't wait to see you!" LFRC said.
Questions or help with Zoom: Jacquie, jacquie.lfrc@gmail.com or 218.409.6564.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.