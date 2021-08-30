SHELL LAKE– Lakeland Family Resource Center invites the public to participate in its annual fundraiser – the 2021 Lake Run.
Partnering with Shell Lake’s Town & Country Days, the 9-mile run & 5K run/walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, with an 8 a.m. start at Vitality Village, 260 Industrial Dr.
The race is on rain or shine. The flat and fast course goes around beautiful Shell Lake. Day-of registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
Fastest Kids Race
The Fastest Kids Race will follow the road races, beginning at 11 a.m.
The 40-yard dash is for kids ages 0 to 12, who race in age groups to see who is the fastest kid. Medals are given to the fastest time in each age group. The race is free. The first 100 children to register receive a T-shirt. Registration begins 10:30 a.m.
DJ Bob Forsythe from Cruisin’ Tunes will be at the start and finish of the Lake Run to help everyone get their groove on and get the celebration started. The rhythm from his beats is sure to get people ready to move.
Bouncy houses will be available the whole race for children to enjoy, with a small fee for unlimited bouncing.
All proceeds benefit families in Washburn County through programs offered by LFRC.
For more information about LFRC: lakelandfrc.com, 715.939.115, and jacquie.lfrc@gmail.com
