SPOONER– Lakeland Family Resource Center has partnered with generous individuals in the community to bring the Friends and Family FREE Sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.at 916 College St.
Adult clothing, kids clothing, housewares and more will be available at the free event.
A freewill donation will be taken but is not expected. All freewill donations will go to Lakeland Family Resource Center to support families in need. Lakeland Family Resource Center is a non-profit organization serving families in Washburn County. Lakeland offers family support programs, parent education, afterschool programs, playgroups, and family events.
All events and programs at Lakeland are free to all.
Lakeland has not been able to hold many events and programs due to COVID-19. Instead of holding in-person events, Lakeland has shifted to curbside pickup for crafts and activities, drive-through giveaways, and physically distanced family events.
For more information about Lakeland and programs offered at this time: lakelandfr.com.
To donate items to the sale: Lakeland, 715.939.1151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.