Mooove over COVID-19! Lakeland Family Resource Center (LFRC), among many other organizations and community members, were incredibly sad to see most of the community’s fun June Dairy Month activities being cancelled.
LFRC quickly teamed up with Shell Lake State Bank and the Tri-County Dairy Promoters to offer a safe alternative to their ever-popular free ice cream event. With a generous donation from Shell Lake State Bank, LFRC willprovide free single-serve ice cream cups in four locations during the month of June.
“Our staff will be safely masked, gloved, sanitized and ready to share some delicious cold treats and kids’ goodie bags between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” LFRC said.
Ice cream will be given away at:
> June 5 – Wendy’s Place in Minong.
> June 12 – Birchwood School District.
> June 19 – The 715 Food and Spirits in Shell Lake.
> June 26 – Lakeland Family Resource Center in Spooner.
For more safe summer fun: LFRC website, Facebook and Instagram! The resource center is on call seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 715.939.1151!
“We look forward to serving our community through this time and beyond,” LFRC said. “If you’re interested in helping support LFRC’s future initiatives please contact Renee Luell at renee.lfrc@gmail.com.”
