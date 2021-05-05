SPOONER– No Kid Hungry, a campaign from the national nonprofit Share Our Strength, will invest $3 million in grants to organizations focused on early childhood to help decrease food insecurity among children under the age of 6.
Lakeland Family Resouce Center in Spooner, which serves Washburn County, is a recipient.
At one point during the past year, 40% of parents of kids under 6 reported job or income loss related to the pandemic. More than one in five parents reported food insecurity in their house.
Early childhood is the most intensive period of brain and body development, and hunger and hardship at that age can have long-term implications for children.
The No Kid Hungry grants will serve more than 120 early child care centers, healthcare providers, and community organizations. The organizations work with an estimated 170,000 children under the age of 5 in 34 states and the District of Columbia.
“Food insecurity in the early years can have an immediate and lasting impact on overall health, learning, school readiness, and behavior,” said Caron Gremont, director of Early Childhood for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “These flexible, year-long grants will help organizations provide healthy food to young kids and their families at this critical time.”
The opportunity offers the ability for Lakeland Family Resource Center to offer a new program called Food 4 Families to work directly with families of 0-5-year-olds to offer nutrition education, meal kits, address emergency food needs, and assist families with receiving food benefits through partnerships with local agencies and resources. All families with a child aged 0-5 are eligible for the program.
Individuals can enroll for the program at lakelandfrc.com/food-4-families or contact Bryanna Green, Lakeland Family Resource Center’s program coordinator, at 218.206.6675 or bryanna.lfrc@gmail.com,
Lakeland Family Resource Center Executive Director Renee Luell is excited for the opportunity.
“Receiving the No Kid Hungry grant offers Lakeland Family Resource Center the chance to address the food and nutrition needs of children in our community,” she said. “Food 4 Families was created by Lakeland to fit the needs of our community. This exciting program will provide meals, education, and ongoing support to teach families how to shop, prepare, and enjoy healthy, simple meals together as a family. Hunger has lasting effects on children, and we hope to make a difference in each child’s life.”
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. “This is a problem we know how to solve.” No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.
About LFRC
LFRC has served Washburn County communities for 25 years. Lakeland strives to bridge the gap between services and offer hands-on support to all families. LFRC programs are offered for free. Programs include playgroups, family nights, family support programs, parent education, School to Home, Community Response and more. For more info: lakelandfrc.com or Renee at renee.lfrc@gmail.com.
