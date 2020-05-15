SPOONER – Lakeland Family Resource Center has received funding from Marshfield Clinic Health System to support all people in Washburn County through these challenging times.
“With the support of Marshfield Clinic, we are able to offer even more support to our community,” LFRC said. “We have implemented LFRC’s Boost Initiative. The goal of Boost is to support the community through the current struggles and lasting effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“We are able to support families and individuals by offer guidance, encouragement and financial assistance on an individual needs basis. Each family or individual will be assigned a LFRC support worker for extra support during and after the pandemic. A full list of Boost Initiative services support is located on our website at lakelandfrc.com.”
“We are extremely grateful to be able to bring this initiative to our community,” said Renee Luell, executive director. “Together with Boost, our current programming, Community First – Washburn County, Spooner Cares, local agencies and a strong community, we will get through this.”
LFRC staff are working remotely. For more information on LFRC’s Boost Initiative, resources and programs: 715.939.1151. A LFRC staff member is on call from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Staff will be monitoring Facebook, responding to messages, and posting updates.
For after-hours support: Messages can be left, and phone calls will be returned the following morning. The number is for non-emergency calls only.
Anyone interested in donating to Lakeland Family Resource Center to support the Boost Initiative, can visit the website at lakelandfrc.com, mail a check to 819 Ash St., Spooner WI 54801, or call Renee, 715.939.1283.
“We thank you all for your continued support throughout these difficult times,” LFRC said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.