Anyone planning to drive south and even southeast from the Northwoods late on Friday into Saturday will find it snowy going.
In fact they could find a foot of snow.
A winter storm will track across central Minnesota and Wisconsin beginning late in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 10, and bring a swath of heavy snow. While most of the system will remain to the south of the Northland, much of Northwest Wisconsin will see snow from this system.
Price County, southeastern Sawyer, and southern Iron counties will see the most snow with 6 to 10 inches possible along with isolated higher amounts in southern Price County. Six to 11 inches could fall around the Rice Lake area and southern portion of Polk County.
Snow will begin late this afternoon with the heaviest snow during the evening hours before winding down during the early morning hours. Most of the snow will end by sunrise Saturday morning.
The deepest snow will be a band from Eau Claire west to beyond Red Wing and Mankato, Minnesota.
