It seems the appeal of building with LEGOs never goes away.
The popular free program at Spooner Memorial Library is beginning its fourth year. Held on the first Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m., LEGO Club offers patrons of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to create a masterpiece.
Each month features a different challenge, with builders having an hour to free build. The completed constructions are on display until the next meeting.
Working with LEGOs fosters creativity, patience, and teamwork, as well as increasing focus and fine motor skills. Participants may also choose to share with the group about their piece, which develops social skills.
Our large LEGO collection has recently grown through a donation of several sets, including some Lord of the Rings and Star Wars figures. If you want to introduce your children to LEGOs or just revisit the fun of your own childhood, check out the opportunity to socialize in a safe and friendly environment. The next meeting is February 3.
