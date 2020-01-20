Outside the Lego Box
shania schaefer

A new program for children is underway at the Shell Lake Public Library: a Lego club, “Outside the Lego Box,” for ages 5 and up.

Children can complete building challenges and free build with the library’s new Lego collection.

The program will be held monthly, and challenges will be different each month.

The first will be on Monday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event is free. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.

Information on this and other programs can be found at shelllakelibrary.org, Facebook, and Instagram.

