After a weekend to mull over how education can continue as Birchwood School joins the statewide closure of schools until at least April 6 and a day of intense planning, Birchwood sent a letter to parents outlining its plan.
The letter notes that no one has tested positive in the counties the school serves ( Washburn, Sawyer, Barron, or Rusk) but the school does “understand that does not mean it may not be present in our communities and are aware of that.”
On Monday the custodial staff disinfected areas and the teaching staff and lunch staff developed plans for continued student learning and meal distribution during the closure. Students hoping for a mini-vacation over the next couple of weeks will be disappointed: They still need to complete course work, and they will be graded on it.
The district's plan includes the following.
High school
> Assignments will be sent to students over Google Classroom, which the students have used in the past, beginning on Monday, March 23. They must complete and return the work.
> Third quarter will end on March 17, approximately a week early. Students can turn in work through Friday via their Chromebooks. Students can check with their teachers on Tuesday if they have questions about their grades or need some help.
> Students will have time to “check in” with their teachers on Tuesday (tomorrow) in
regards to their grades and request assistance, as needed.
> The next day, students will learn about their fourth-quarter classes.
> Add and drop slips for the new quarter are due Wednesday, March 18.
Middle school
> The third quarter will end on Friday, March 20, and all assignments must be turned in by then.
> Students will get their assignments beginning the next week through Google Classroom, which they have used.
> Teachers may set up face-to-face conferences with parents and students through Zoom.
Elementary school
> Students will receive packets on Tuesday, March 17, for the next couple of weeks.
“Special education teachers and specialists will support students through communication with classroom teachers and families,” said Superintendent Diane Johnson.
Breakfasts and lunches will be provided to those students on the free and reduced lunch program, and the food pantry will continue to send bags. The school will contact families to find out how to best get food to them.
“In closing, this is a tough and challenging time for everyone,” Johnson said. “Please be patient as we all figure out how to best assist you and your children. If questions arise, please call or email.”
