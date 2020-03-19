Effective immediately, all Learn to Hunt classroom and hunt dates scheduled between March 16 and March 31 have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As many of you know, there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in group settings and in close-quarter situations.
Local Learn to Hunt coordinators should communicate the cancellation of their Learn to Hunt program to anybody involved including participants, mentors, volunteers, and any conservation warden or biologist scheduled to attend.
We understand the time and cost it takes for local organizations to lead a Learn to Hunt program and are very appreciative of their efforts to introduce new people to hunting in Wisconsin. That being said, the health of our public and doing everything we can to slow the transmission of COVID-19 is a priority.
Thank you tremendously for your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented situation. Please direct any questions or concerns to: Hunter Nikolai, 608.220.0668
Email: hunter.nikolai@wisconsin.gov
