After taking a year off to strategically plan, Leadership Washburn County is now ready to start taking applications for the 2021-22 program.
The program began in 2008 to develop current and future leaders in the community by offering a high-quality training program emphasizing leadership skills and focusing on current issues facing the region.
“Leadership Washburn County was a fantastic program to be a part of,” said Cara Walters, Spooner Health’s marketing and public relations director and LWC Class of 2019. “Getting to know other leaders from the community as well as learning more about what is going on in Washburn County was really helpful in my personal and professional development. I would highly recommend the program.”
Program participants must attend an overnight leadership retreat at Heartwood Conference on September 16 and must attend all sessions thereafter. Sessions are a full business day once a month from October until May.
Program topics include the local economy, government, healthcare, youth, and leadership skills. Sessions are taught by local community and business leaders.
“If you are working in Washburn County and are interested in professional and personal development, you can apply!” the organizers said. “There is a fee associated and your place of work must approve your application.”
To apply: www.LeadershipWashburnCounty.com. Applications will be reviewed by the Board of Directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.