Leadership Washburn County (LWC) Program has been cancelled for this year.
The purpose of LWC is to develop current and future leaders in the community by offering a high-quality training program emphasizing leadership skills and focusing on current issues facing the region.
“COVID-19 has had an impact across Washburn County,” the organizers said. “Many businesses and organizations have had to shift their priorities as a result. This comes along with the uncertainty over the impact the virus may have on our community in the coming months.
“The LWC Board has made the difficult decision to suspend student recruitment and programming for the 2020-21 program year. The LWC Board will be conducting strategic planning during the next year with the goal of improving and refreshing the program.”
“There are a lot of exciting experiences in store as LWC looks to resume programming in 2021. Stay tuned for program updates. Please consider taking part in this great program or sponsoring a program participant.”
