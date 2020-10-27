The family of a Lac Courte Oreilles reservation resident and the LCO Tribal Police Department are seeking information from the public to help locate 34-year-old Aaron S. Johnson, who went missing on Sunday, Oct. 11.
LCO Police Sgt. Dominic Ciatti told the Sawyer County Record on Monday, Oct. 26, that the department does not know anything beyond what was posted on Facebook.
"We’re following up on every lead that we get, asking the public’s help with any information. We’re as confused as everyone else,” he said.
Aaron Johnson’s wife, Amanda Thayer, reported him missing. According to a Facebook post, Johnson is 5 ft. 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark blonde hair that he wears shaved. He has many tattoos on his head, neck, arms, back, and stomach.
Johnson was dropped off by a co-worker around 6 p.m. on October 11 at Six Mile Corner (junction of Cty. Rds. CC, N and NN) on the LCO Reservation. He was on Cty. Rd. NN and Hwy. CC to pick up a maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with LCO tribal plates B631.The truck was parked on the side of the road due to brake issues.
According to his family, Johnson suffers from many mental health conditions. He typically speaks to his mother every day on the phone but has not made a phone call to her since October 10.
Johnson reportedly spend a lot of time in wooded areas, lakes, rivers, back roads, and dirt roads in the Radisson area, Rusk County, Bruce, Ladysmith, LCO reservation, and surrounding counties. His wife, mother, and loved ones say they are concerned about his health, state of mind, and life.
Anyone who has any information about Johnson is asked to contact the LCO Police, 715.634.4123 or 715.634.8350, or the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, 715.634.5213.
