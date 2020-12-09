Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dec. 8, saying the four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.
(The lawsuit is attached to this article.)
On Wednesday, 17 states filed a brief with the Supreme Court to delay the appointment of electors from the four states, agreeing with Texas's lawsuit in its allegations that judges or executive branches changed election laws in those states, a prerogative only of the Legislatures.
The press release from Paxton's office said the battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.
“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election," said Attorney General Paxton. "The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,.
“Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election," Paxton said. "We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”
The press release said that elections for federal office must comport with federal constitutional standards, and for presidential elections, each state must appoint its electors to the electoral college in a manner that complies with the Constitution. The Electors Clause requirement that only state legislatures may set the rules governing the appointment of electors and elections and cannot be delegated to local officials.
The majority of the rushed decisions, made by local officials, were not approved by the state legislatures, thereby circumventing the Constitution, the press release said.
