Due to increased availability of public COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area as well as decreased demand for vaccination via Washburn County area providers, the last public first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be on Friday, April 30, through the Washburn County Health Department.
Indianhead Medical Center, Spooner Health, and the Washburn County Health Department will no longer be holding first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public beginning May 3. That does not impact previously scheduled second dose appointments. Northlakes Community Clinic and Essentia Health are continuing to vaccinate their patients.
For anyone interested in receiving their COVID-19 vaccine in Spooner, the Washburn County Health Department will hold its last first-dose Moderna clinic this Friday, April 30, at 850 W Beaverbrook Ave. in Spooner. Anyone 18 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Wisconsin is eligible for vaccination at the clinic. Being a Washburn County resident is not required to make an appointment.
Registration is at https://www.washburncodisaster.org/. Anyone who is unable to use online registration can call 715.635.4402 and leave a message with their name and number. Health department staff will return the call to schedule as long as appointments are available.
Community-Based Vaccination Clinics
Wisconsin Department of Health Services community-based vaccination clinics are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00AM-7:00PM in Rice Lake and Superior. Anyone ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment by using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry (https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/).
For vaccine-related questions and appointment registration support: 844.684.1064.
Second Dose Wait List
The Washburn County Health Department will hold second dose Moderna vaccine clinics through May 28. Individuals who wish to be on a wait list for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine should call 715.635.4402 to leave a message with their name, phone number, and when they are due for their second dose. Should appointments become available, Health Department staff will call to schedule them.
Information on other vaccine availability, including through Walgreens and Walmart Pharmacy, can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/COVID-19-Vaccine.
