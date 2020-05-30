The upcoming 2020 Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference will be held online this year on Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
“The all-day program will be a great opportunity for lake enthusiasts, local government officials, and others interested in protecting our water resources to take in a number of informative and educational presentations,” the organizers said
Ian Karl, experiential program coordinator at Northwest Passage, a residential mental health treatment center for youths in Webster, will be the conference’s keynote speaker.
A northern Wisconsin native, he comes from a background of wilderness expeditions, environmental and outdoor education, and adventure guiding. His presentation, titled, “Under the Surface: Hope and Healing in Wisconsin’s Lakes,” will describe a therapeutic underwater photography program that combines science and art education with exploration and personal discovery.
Twelve different conference breakout sessions will be featured covering a wide variety of lake-related topics and issues, including farmer-led watershed councils, circumnavigating Lake Superior in a kayak, Wisconsin turtles, Deer Lake management story, legislative updates, citizen-based monitoring, effects of pesticides on pollinators, dragonflies, water quality and aquatic species, Wisconsin public trust doctrine, drone use to identify invasive Japanese knotweed, new research to control zebra mussels, climate change impacts to Wisconsin lakes, and COVID-19 impacts on lake organizations.
A registration fee is charged.
Registration is online at stcroixriverassociation.org/events.
For more information on registering for the conference: Monica Zachay, 715.483.3300 or monicaz@scramail.com.
