SPOONER– The Spooner Ladies Night Committee will present their annual event, Ladies Night 2021: Weekend Edition. Ladies Night has been wildly successful in years past both for attendees and Spooner’s downtown businesses.
After last years’ fun-filled shopping weekend, the committee decided to extend this year’s events over the course of three days again in hopes of giving the community the opportunity to shop locally and find big savings.
“We did our best to plan this year’s event in a way that was fun for our attendees, but considerate for the health and safety of all involved,” said Tamara Herskovic, co-chair of the committee. “The safety of our community was our first priority when planning Ladies Night 2020 and will continue to be for the 2021 events.”
Activities and events start Saturday, Nov. 20, and last through Monday, Nov. 22. With the event spread across multiple days, participating businesses are hoping to be mindful of the health and safety of participants – while still offering attendees the same sales and promotions they’ve become used to throughout the years.
Daily prizes include gift cards and a fun gift basket donated by participating businesses. Ladies Night 2021: Weekend Edition will be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The drawings will take place each day at 5:15 p.m. at Centennial Park and participants need not be present to win. Prize winners will be posted to the Shop Spooner Facebook and Instagram pages.
In addition to the daily event drawings, individual businesses will be hosting their own sales and promotions throughout the weekend
As in years past, food pantry donations are requested and greatly appreciated. They can be dropped off at any of the participating downtown Spooner businesses.
“Ladies Night has been one of the most successful events for downtown businesses and a real boost to their holiday sales,” said Vicki Martin, co-chair of the committee. “Many women look forward to this event every year, and we are hoping that by spreading the event over three days throughout the weekend, many people who haven’t been able to attend in the past will have the opportunity to do so again this year.”
For more information: vicki@trillium-home.com and Shop Spooner on Facebook and Instagram using the handle @shopspooner.
