SPOONER– Washburn County kids will be warm this winter thanks to the efforts of the Spooner Knights of Columbus.
The Knights of Columbus Council 5397 have donated 36 new winter coats to the Washburn County Food Pantry. The Food Pantry staff will distribute them to needy children in the Spooner, Shell Lake and Northwood School Districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.