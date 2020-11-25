SPOONER– Washburn County kids will be warm this winter thanks to the efforts of the Spooner Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus Council 5397 have donated 36 new winter coats to the Washburn County Food Pantry. The Food Pantry staff will distribute them to needy children in the Spooner, Shell Lake and Northwood School Districts.

