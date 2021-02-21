What is kindness to you? Do you think it can change the world? Do you believe that people actually study the scientific effects of kindness? Is kindness cool? It may be hard to believe that holding a door open for someone has life-long physiological advantages, but it does! However, it’s not a one-and-done scenario. Repeated acts of kindness release repeated doses of feel-good chemicals that attribute to heart health, reduction of stress, anxiety, depression, and blood pressure.
Kindness is popularly what we do for others, which is important, but kindness can be done to ourselves as well. Whether putting away someone’s shopping cart for them (pre-COVID) or just cancelling plans to let yourself rest are equally important in taking care of our health short term and long term. Kind acts, personal and external, release serotonin and dopamine which create a sense of well-being, satisfaction, and encourage your pleasure and reward center to light up.
Along with the serotonin and dopamine, endorphins are released that help reduce stress, anxiety, depression, moderate blood pressure, and even mitigate pain. While increasing pleasure, calmness, happiness, lifespan, optimism, heart health, and energy!
Random Acts of Kindness Day is on February 17, which is right smack dab in the middle of Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 14-20. The collaborative Washburn County Community Alliance for Prevention, Washburn County Mental Health Task Force, and University of Wisconsin-Extension look forward to hearing how you spread kindness everyday and would love to share the good news as inspiration for others! If you are feeling so kind, please fill out our extremely brief form (surveymonkey.com/r/KKRP8ZT) and tell us your incredibly kind acts! Otherwise, we hope you stay cool and kind and follow us on Facebook @kindiscoo1 for kindness challenges, good news, and a super rad podcast.
Kindness is Cool is a collaborative formed by individuals from the Mental Health Task Force, Washburn County UW-Extension, and the Washburn County CAP. We believe that being kind to ourselves, others, and promoting kind acts, we will be able to build a stronger, happier Washburn County for ourselves and also the future generation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.