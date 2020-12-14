As we all know, this year things are quite different from previous years. It has been projected that the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle donations for Wisconsin are expected to be down by as much as 50% due to the COVID-19 situation. Washburn County has always exceeded expectations in the past and we are blessed by your continued generosity and support.
We will again be ringing at Schmitz’s Economart and the Dollar Tree, but in order to attempt to keep bell ringers and supporters safe, we will be doing things a little differently.
If you have not already been contacted and you would like to volunteer, please call Connie Brabec at 715.635.2319 to schedule a time and place.
Also new this year is a new kettle coordinator. Jim Schrieber has consented to take over as the coordinator. Jim’s face will be familiar to a lot of you as he has been very active in the bell ringing for several years.
When reporting for your shift, please take a few minutes to read the guidelines that are posted. Sanitizer is provided for you to sanitize the kettle. Sanitizer, masks and gloves are provided in a bag located in a grey tote for your use.
Also new this year are three different ways for donors to use their smartphone for no-contact donations if that is their preference. Credit cards can be used. Instructions for this procedure are also posted.
Eighty-six percent of donations remain in this county. Thank you again for helping to make Washburn County one of the most outstanding supporters of the Salvation Army.
