While Nick Milroy appears to have been re-elected to the 73rd Assembly District, challenger Keith Kern is saying not so fast.
The vote was 16,621-16,482, a difference of 139 votes and less than half a percentage point.
Milroy acknowledged early on Wednesday morning that he had won and was looking forward to continuing to serve.
“The voters of the 73rd district have made their voices heard," he said. "I am honored to have won re-election and am incredibly grateful for your support and trust in me to be your voice for Northern Wisconsin in the State Assembly.
"My opponent and friend Keith Kern ran a strong campaign. I am proud of the work that our campaign accomplished and I am humbled by the support of residents from every corner of our district. I look forward to continuing that work as your Representative, fighting for the hard working families of Northern Wisconsin.
"Thank you all for your continued support, I’m looking forward to working together to improve the lives of all.”
Kern, on the other hand, said on Thursday morning that the race was too close to call.
“This campaign has been about hard work," he said. "Thank you to everyone who joined me on this journey. The results of this razor-thin election have not been certified, are too close to call, and therefore are not official. Until that happens and we understand what the final tally is, and whether that changes the margin or the path forward, I will continue to be that person you know me as: a fighter for what I believe in and a strong voice interested in bringing Madison's attention to the 73rd District.”
