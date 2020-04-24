Keith Kern, member of the Superior City Council and small-business owner, has announced his candidacy to represent the 73rd Assembly District.
The seat currently is held by Nick Milroy, and the election is in November, with a primary in August if neede.
“Growing up in Superior, my parents taught me the value of community and hard work,” said Kern. “Those values have served me well as a small-business owner and member of the city council, and they are the values I will take with me to Madison.”
Keith was born and raised in Superior and graduated from Superior High School in 2003. At the age of 20, he was given the opportunity to manage the family business, Jimmy’s Saloon. In 2016, he purchased the business and is now the owner and operator along with his wife, Emily.
Over the years, Keith has served in leadership positions with the Tavern League, the Lake Superior Ice Racing Association, the Lake Superior Ice Festival, and helped bring back Billings Park Days. In 2009, he started the Michael Rex Kern Memorial Foundation in honor of his late father. The foundation has donated tens of thousands of dollars to various organizations in need throughout the community.
In 2016, Keith decided he wanted to help the community in a different role. He ran for Superior City Council and won. Since his election, he has served as council vice president and president. He said he is a dedicated voice for his constituents and helped create a grant program for small businesses. He enjoys having the opportunity to work with families, business owners, and organizations to find solutions to the issues facing Superior.
"It’s time for a change in who represents our area in Madison,” said Kern. “We need a plan to create good-paying jobs and increase economic opportunity in the district. We need common-sense solutions to address health care costs and help our communities grow. We need someone to deliver results for northern Wisconsin. That’s why I am running for the Wisconsin State Assembly."
Keith lives in Superior with his wife. Besides running Jimmy’s Saloon, he also raced stock cars locally for 20 years.
