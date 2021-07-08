Karen Mueller

Karen M. Mueller, formerly Karen M. Beckingham of Antigo, passed away comfortably and peacefully on January 16, 2021, in her home on her beloved Loon Lake near Spooner at the age of 78.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Spooner Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Interment will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to the Karen Mueller Memorial Scholarship to be used for Christian education of children in the Spooner area.

Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Karen’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

