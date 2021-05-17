RICE LAKE – Dean Kallenbach, former Wisconsin Public Radio personality and regional manager, was named University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County’s 2021 Distinguished Alumnus at the campus’ May 13 commencement ceremony.
Kallenbach, a Hillsdale native and Barron High School graduate, attended what was then the University of Wisconsin Center – Barron County from 1975-1977 where he participated in Forensics, Swing Choir, Concert Choir, Jazz Band, The Dean’s List Big Band, theatre, soccer, cross country, basketball and was sports editor for The Twig student newspaper.
After completing studies at the Barron County campus, Kallenbach earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Radio and Television Broadcasting from UW-Platteville.
The first Wisconsin Public Radio employee hired to do local programming in western Wisconsin — a bureau that has grown to seven employees and dozens of volunteers — Kallenbach later became the first regional manager for the western Wisconsin WPR bureau, and the first senior regional manager overseeing all six regional offices in Wisconsin. He created and served as executive producer of the regionally based programs The West Side, Spectrum West, Mental Health Today with Dr. Minette Ponick, and On Your Money with Kevin McKinley which later became WPR’s most popular statewide program.
Committed to the next generation of journalists, Kallenbach provided guidance to more than 150 students through internships and advised student broadcasters at UW-Eau Claire for two decades. For the past five years, he has created and supervised full-time paid summer journalism internships specifically for underrepresented students.
He has partnered with more than 30 western Wisconsin non-profits for promotional sponsorships, building awareness of their events and activities among the WPR audience. A former president of the United Press International Broadcast Advisory Committee, Kallenbach currently serves on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
Kallenbach received the UW-Extension Chancellor’s Award for Excellence (2002) and Award for Career Service (2017). He has also earned multiple journalism and programming awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalism Association, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Associated Press and United Press International.
After a 35-year career, Kallenbach retired from WPR in April 2021. He resides in Eau Claire with his wife, Sandy, where his community involvement includes Eau Claire Regional Arts Council; Chippewa Valley Girl Choir; Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra; Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild and the Eau Claire Children's Theatre. He is a member of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers and the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club.
In addition, he has served 12 years on church councils in Polar, Rice Lake, Menomonie, and Eau Claire; 12 years as a Sunday School teacher and Confirmation Guide at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire.
